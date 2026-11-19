Maria, known as Mara Otvarachkata, criticized Emanuela’s first major solo concert. The singer published a clip from the show and added the comment: “This concert was even worse than Azis’s”.

Emanuela had been preparing and promoting the show for months. After the concert, various reactions appeared on social media, including claims by audience members that some of the performances had been lip-synced. These are comments from members of the audience and there is no independent confirmation of them.

Viewers compare the stage concepts

Some commenters drew comparisons between Emanuela’s stage show and Galena’s performance. Particular attention was drawn to the moment when the performer rises above the stage. However, similarities in individual stage elements do not in themselves prove copying.

Among the moments discussed was the performance of “You Know Nothing” - Emanuela’s duet with Krum. The singer did not appear on stage, prompting speculation about tension between the two. There is no confirmation of a conflict, and no official reason for his absence has been given.

Criticism after the large-scale show

The concert included numerous stage outfits, choreography and special effects. Some audience members, however, judged that the final result had not lived up to the expectations set beforehand.

Maria’s public criticism became one of the most discussed moments after the show. So far, no response from Emanuela has been reported.

Source: marica.bg