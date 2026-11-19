Cantonese dim sum, lobster with ginger and spring onions, steamed grouper and Chinese wines were among the highlights of the official dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen. Xi hosted the event together with his wife, Peng Liyuan.

The banquet took place at the Shenzhen International Communication Center after the participants’ traditional group photo. The leaders and representatives of 21 economies from the Asia-Pacific region gathered for the picture.

A Menu with Cantonese Foundations and International Elements

The menu was built around flavors characteristic of Guangdong province, while also including dishes selected for an international audience. The main offerings included lobster stir-fried with ginger and spring onions, steamed grouper with soy sauce, a mushroom steak, and a dish of morels, baby cabbage and chestnuts with saffron sauce.

They were accompanied by three varieties of Cantonese dim sum. For dessert, the guests were served red bean, lotus seed and mandarin peel soup, as well as cake, fresh fruit and ice cream. Tea and coffee were available. The selected beverages included 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, white wine from 2020, both produced in Ningxia, as well as litchi wine with a flavor characteristic of Lingnan.

Music for Every Guest

The culinary program was accompanied by a musical welcome that followed the theme of APEC’s diversity. As the leaders appeared, characteristic melodies associated with their countries or economies were played. The Chinese hosts described the scene as a performance of music from all the forum’s members.

When U.S. President Donald Trump arrived, the orchestra played “America the Beautiful”. He stopped briefly to listen to the music and applauded the performers before continuing on to Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan. At the entrance, Trump exchanged a handshake and a few words with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his welcoming toast, Xi Jinping linked Shenzhen’s hosting of the event to the city’s development and to APEC’s messages. “Openness is in Shenzhen’s genes, innovation is its vitality, and cooperation is its source of strength,” the Chinese president said. He described the city’s development as an example of China’s policy of reform and opening up to the world.

After dinner, the leaders were expected to continue their discussions on expanding mutual openness, stimulating growth through innovation and developing practical cooperation among the economies of the Asia-Pacific region.

Sources: scmp.com, thestandard.com.hk, apnews.com