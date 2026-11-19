When Sally Albright gets into an argument with Harry Burns about friendship between men and women, Meg Ryan already has several roles behind her, but she has not yet become a symbol of romantic comedy. That happens with “When Harry Met Sally” – the film directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, released in 1989.

On November 19, 2026, Ryan turns 65. She was born in 1961 in Fairfield, Connecticut, under the name Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra. She studied journalism at New York University but left her studies to devote herself to acting. The professional surname Ryan comes from her maternal grandmother’s maiden name.

From “Top Gun” to the Big Break

Her first significant television role was in the series “As the World Turns,” where she appeared between 1982 and 1984. In 1986, she appeared in “Top Gun” with Tom Cruise – the film that brought her to the attention of a wide audience.

Her real breakthrough came three years later. In “When Harry Met Sally,” Ryan plays a woman trying to determine whether the closeness between two people can remain merely friendship. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination and marked the beginning of a series of romantic comedies with which the actress would be associated for decades.

Next came “Sleepless in Seattle” in 1993 and “You’ve Got Mail” in 1998. In both films, Ryan co-starred with Tom Hanks. The stories are different – one relies on letters, radio and distance, while the other centers on email and the clash between a small bookstore and a large chain – but both create an on-screen pairing that became a distinctive hallmark of the genre. The three titles are part of the body of films with which Nora Ephron changed modern romantic comedy.

More Than an Actress – Director and Screenwriter

Ryan continued to work in other genres as well, including “City of Angels,” “Proof of Life,” “In the Cut” and “Kate & Leopold.” After a long absence from the screen, she returned in 2023 with “What Happens Later” – a romantic story about former partners who meet at an airport. Ryan directed the film, co-wrote the screenplay and played the lead role.

“You don’t necessarily have to consciously shut everything off. Sometimes you just need to step away,” Ryan told The Associated Press, speaking about her years away from cinema.

Speaking to Glamour, she described the connection with the audience as the most important part of these films’ legacy: “I’m very happy when people connect with my characters.”

That is why the name Meg Ryan remains more than just a name on the list of successful Hollywood actresses. It is connected with an entire language of cinema – witty conversations, imperfect characters, cities, letters and that special expectation that love may arrive at the most inappropriate moment.

Sources: biography.com, apnews.com, glamour.com