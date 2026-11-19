Spain’s National Court has launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias following a complaint filed by two of his former employees. They claim that in 2021 they were subjected to sexual assault, physical violence and degrading treatment at the singer’s properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

The complaint was filed by the human rights organisation Women’s Link Worldwide. The case has been assigned to Judge Antonio Piña at the National Court in Madrid. According to the Associated Press, the judge said the preliminary information presented was sufficient to initiate criminal proceedings, but explicitly clarified that this did not constitute an assessment of the credibility of the allegations.

What the allegations are

The two women worked as a domestic worker and a physiotherapist at Iglesias’s residences. They describe an environment of constant control and abuse. One of them claims she was subjected to inappropriate touching, insults and humiliation.

Photographs of injuries and conversations were submitted as part of the complaint. The judge noted that one of the photographs shows a bruise on an arm that could be consistent with forceful gripping, as well as marks on the thigh which, according to the complaint, were linked to coercion to participate in sexual acts.

Anadolu Agency reports that the complaint also alleges repeated sexual harassment and that the employees were subjected to gynaecological examinations, pregnancy tests and tests for infections, including HIV. These allegations are yet to be examined as part of the investigation.

The jurisdictional dispute

The case was dismissed by Spanish prosecutors earlier this year on the grounds that the alleged acts had been committed outside Spain. However, the representatives of the two women filed a new criminal complaint on 3 September, arguing that Spanish courts had grounds to hear the case because of Iglesias’s Spanish citizenship.

Judge Piña rejected the parts of the complaint relating to human trafficking and violations of labour rights. He also noted that the limitation period may have expired for some of the alleged offences.

Iglesias denies the allegations

Julio Iglesias denies the allegations. In a statement published in January, the singer said: „I have never abused, coerced or shown disrespect towards any woman. These allegations are completely untrue and cause me deep pain.“

The singer, who is 83, has sold more than 300 million records in over 12 languages. The investigation does not mean that a verdict has been issued against him or that the allegations have been proven.

The two former employees have been summoned to testify in person before the court on 3 February 2027. The magistrate will then decide whether further action in the case is necessary.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, aa.com.tr