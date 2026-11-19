Vladimir Ampov – Grafa has presented his new song “Hand in Hand”, dedicated to his wife Maria. The composition is inspired by love that withstands the test of time and brings together in music the shared memories, closeness and feelings that remain unchanged over the years. The couple are celebrating 20 years together.

The track was initially created as a personal gift for Maria, but Grafa decided to share it with his audience as well. He is the author of the music, lyrics and arrangement. On the occasion of the anniversary, the performer wrote:

“I wrote this song for you with great excitement.”

A song about the journey they share

“Hand in Hand” traces the couple’s personal story through images of their first meeting, the home they share, their children and the years that pass without erasing their feelings. The recording features bassist Aleksandar Obretenov, violinist Yordan Dimitrov and backing vocalist Anna Stavreva. The guitars, piano and programming were handled by Grafa himself, while the video was shot by Viktor Dobrev.

The song was released in November and is part of the performer’s new musical projects in 2026. It follows a series of releases and concert appearances through which Grafa continues his active work as a singer, composer and producer.

Club concerts in Haskovo and Sofia

Following the release of “Hand in Hand”, Grafa will meet his audience at two club venues. The concert in Haskovo is scheduled for November 21. The performer has not sung in the city for a long time.

A week later, on November 28 at 9:00 p.m., Grafa will take the stage at “Malkata Tekila” in Sofia. The club is located at 1 Angel Kanchev Street – an address that over the years has been home to Escape, “Terminal 1” and DOM.

Sources: dnes.bg, ladyzone.bg, sled5.bg