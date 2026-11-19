Ingredients:

quinces - 3 (about 900 g)

walnut kernels - 100 g

honey - 90 g

cream cheese - 120 g

butter - 30 g

cinnamon - 1/2 tsp

water - 120 ml

Method:

Wash the fruit thoroughly, cut it lengthwise and remove the core, without piercing the halves all the way to the bottom. Arrange them in a baking dish with the cut side facing up. Place butter, some of the honey and cinnamon in each hollow, and pour the water into the bottom of the dish.

Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and place it in a preheated oven at 190 degrees without a fan. The first stage takes 40 minutes.

Add the walnuts at the end

Then remove the foil and pour the syrup from the dish over the quinces. Mix the coarsely chopped walnuts with the remaining honey and distribute them over the fruit.

Continue baking without the foil for another 15-20 minutes. The quinces are ready when a knife slides easily into the thickest part and their surface has turned a rich golden color.

Add the cream cheese before serving

After removing the fruit from the oven, leave it to rest for five minutes. Place a spoonful of cream cheese on each half, then serve the dessert warm and drizzled with the syrup from the dish.

If any baked quinces remain, they can be stored without the cream cheese for up to three days in a covered container in the refrigerator. Warm them slightly before serving and add the cheese immediately before serving.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg