Some GTA 6 fans welcomed the launch not in front of their work computers, but in front of their consoles. Players in the United States and the United Kingdom began clearing their schedules even before the game was released, while employers reported an unusual surge in vacation requests.

Cameron Logan Cox, a 34-year-old filmmaker and creative director at a music company in Kansas City, wrote only “GTA 6” on his paid leave request. “Everyone knows I’m a big fan of games. We didn’t have anything urgent, so it worked out well,” he told CBS News.

Surge in vacation requests

Gusto data shows that paid leave requests for launch day were 9% higher than the average for the previous two weeks. An analysis by UKG, based on information about around 2 million employees in the United States, recorded nearly a 20% increase in requests for Thursday.

A separate BambooHR survey of more than 1,500 employees found that 18% planned not to work on launch day. Among Generation Z, the share reached 32%, while among millennials it was 27%. The company’s data was compared with information from more than 3.4 million employees in the United States.

Half of the gamers planning to take time off for a video game launch are considering calling in sick instead of requesting leave in advance. In the United Kingdom, the increase in requests for time off on launch day was 8.3%, while in Canada it was 6.6%.

Employers try to avoid a “lost” day

Some companies chose not to oppose the interest in the game. Logitech announced an initiative allowing around 7,000 employees to use one paid day to play a game of their choice within the next year. Chief Executive Officer Hanneke Faber said it was time to abandon the stereotype that games are a waste of time.

A U.S. Army unit in Georgia offered four days of leave to service members who re-enlisted. According to the 3rd Infantry Division, 43 of the 130 eligible service members chose this option alongside the other incentives.

According to economist Victor Matheson, even if 5 million employees did not work on launch day, that would represent around 3% of the U.S. workforce and would not lead to a serious economic collapse.

13 years of waiting

Interest in GTA 6 is also linked to the long wait. The game is the first major installment in the series in 13 years. More than 17 million pre-orders had been placed worldwide before launch, according to Sensor Tower.

The new title follows Lucia and Jason, a couple trying to rise through the criminal underworld of the fictional state of Leonida and its city of Vice City. For comparison, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold more than 230 million copies, according to Take-Two Interactive.

For some players, the launch was planned as a short break, while for others it meant an entire week away from work. As a result, the release of GTA 6 became not only an event for the gaming industry, but also a rare instance in which a cultural product altered the work schedules of millions of people.

Sources: cbsnews.com, apnews.com, washingtonpost.com