At the center of Stephanie meatloaf are boiled eggs, while its name is linked to a story from Europe’s royal courts. The most widespread version connects the dish with Stephanie of Belgium — a princess who was briefly close to the Austrian throne and later chose to live in Hungary.

Stephanie was born on May 21, 1864, in Laeken, near Brussels. She was the daughter of Belgian King Leopold II and Queen Marie Henriette. In 1881, at the age of 16, she married the Austrian crown prince Rudolf — the only son of Emperor Franz Joseph I and Empress Elisabeth, known as Sisi. The marriage was politically important, but it did not become the fairytale union expected by the European courts.

From the Austrian Court to Hungary

Stephanie and Rudolf had one daughter — Elisabeth Marie. In 1889, Rudolf died in the tragic events at the hunting lodge in Mayerling. Stephanie was left a widow at the age of 24 and lost her prospects of becoming empress.

After more than a decade, she began a new life. In 1900, she married the Hungarian Count Elemér Lónyay. Because of this marriage, her relations with the Belgian royal court deteriorated, but Stephanie settled permanently in Hungarian society. In 1917, her husband received a princely title.

The history of the Belgian Academy for Literature and Linguistics describes Stephanie as the daughter of Leopold II, Rudolf’s wife and, later, Lónyay’s wife. She died on August 23, 1945, at the abbey in Pannonhalma, where she and Lónyay found refuge at the end of World War II.

The Name Is Popular, but the Evidence Is Missing

In Hungary, the dish is known as Stefánia szelet or Stefánia vagdalt. It consists of a meatloaf or minced-meat roll with whole boiled eggs, while carrots, pickles and other vegetables are added in different variations. In Bulgaria, the recipe has become a classic of home cooking.

The Hungarian culinary website Mindmegette directly links the dish to the Belgian princess and claims that she helped popularize dishes containing boiled eggs in Hungary. The Bulgarian culinary website Mate Kitchen, however, notes that there is no firmly established identity for the Stephanie who gave the dish its name, and points only to the Hungarian origin of the name.

Therefore, the most accurate answer is: the Stephanie in the meatloaf was probably Stephanie of Belgium, but the connection between her and the recipe remains a historical theory rather than a proven fact. Thus, a princess who lived through her husband’s death, a second marriage and exile from the royal world continues to appear in Bulgarian homes — sliced and served with mashed potatoes.

Sources: matekitchen.com, mindmegette.hu