British chef and television star Gordon Ramsay received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 18. The 60-year-old culinary expert, known for his fiery temper and uncompromising criticism of contestants on his television shows, became the first British chef and only the fourth representative of the culinary world to receive the prestigious honor.

The ceremony took place on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, where Ramsay unveiled the 2,864th star on the Walk of Fame. It is located immediately next to that of American chef Guy Fieri, who received the same recognition in 2019. The other two culinary figures with stars are Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck.

“I am the happiest chef on the planet because I have the opportunity to do what I dream of doing,” Ramsay said during the ceremony. In his typical style, he joked that he intended to personally clean his star every Saturday at 9 a.m. and even prepare scrambled eggs for visitors.

Among the guests were actor and comedian Joel McHale and television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, who delivered emotional messages to their friend. McHale described Ramsay as one of the most recognizable people in the world, while Vanderpump admitted that she felt both pride and a little envy over his achievement.

Born in Scotland, Gordon Ramsay initially dreamed of a professional football career, but a knee injury changed his plans. After training under renowned chefs in the United Kingdom and France, he gradually built an international restaurant empire.

In 1998, he opened his first restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in London. In 2001, it was awarded three Michelin stars, which it has retained for more than two decades. Today, his business includes nearly 100 restaurants around the world.

His true global popularity, however, came with television. Ramsay became a star thanks to shows such as Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Kitchen Nightmares and Next Level Chef. His distinctive style, combining high professional standards, sharp remarks and a sense of humor, has earned him millions of fans.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Briton is the most-followed chef on social media, with an audience of more than 115 million people. His television productions are broadcast in more than 200 countries, and he is the recipient of a BAFTA Award and has been nominated for an Emmy.

During the ceremony, Ramsay offered special thanks to his wife, Tana, whom he has been married to since 1996, and their six children. He also revealed that he expects to become a grandfather for the first time soon. His daughter Holly and her husband, Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty, are expecting a baby girl.

The new star on the Walk of Fame comes just days after Gordon Ramsay’s 60th birthday and immediately before the premiere of the second season of his culinary show Next Level Baker.

Despite his numerous accolades and restaurant successes, Ramsay emphasized that the greatest satisfaction of his career remains the opportunity to train young chefs and help them reach the highest professional level.