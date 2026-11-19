Hunter Schafer is among the 19 actresses Variety has named as possible co-stars of Robert Pattinson in the upcoming James Bond film. The actress is the only transgender star on the list, but there has been no official announcement that she has been cast in the role.

The American film publication presents Schafer as a potential first transgender actress to play a Bond girl. The article highlights her appearances in the series “Euphoria” and the upcoming science-fiction series “Blade Runner 2099”.

“Hunter Schafer would not only make history as the first trans Bond girl, but she’d also be damn good at it,” Variety writes.

The list also includes established names such as Emily Blunt and Margot Robbie, as well as newer faces like Chase Infiniti from “One Battle After Another” and Indya Navarrette from “Obsession”. The publication itself presents the selection as a list of possible candidates, rather than confirmed casting.

At the London premiere of “Blade Runner 2099”, Hunter Schafer was asked about Robert Pattinson’s selection for the role of 007. “Very cool, I love him,” she replied. Asked whether she would play a Bond girl, the actress said: “Yeah, I don’t know who wouldn’t want to.”

Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the new James Bond on November 16, 2026. He will be the seventh actor in the official film series to play Agent 007, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Steven Knight. The title and release date have yet to be announced, while the actress for the female lead has not yet been chosen. The most recent film in the series starring Daniel Craig was “No Time to Die”, which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, “Blade Runner 2099” will be available on Prime Video from November 25, 2026. In the series, Schafer plays Cora, while her on-screen co-star is Michelle Yeoh.