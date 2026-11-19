Pop-folk singer Vanessa has been issued a warning notice under Article 65 of the Ministry of Interior Act following a complaint about nudity and sexually explicit songs during a municipal concert attended by minors. The case was reported by „Bulgaria Today“ and BLITZ, which said that the action was taken by the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office.

The complaint was filed by Ivelina Tsoneva. According to the published information, she reacted to the performer’s stage behavior and the content of the songs she performed.

„It is clear that there is not enough evidence to initiate pre-trial proceedings for a publicly prosecutable offense, but such behavior should not take place in front of children,“ Tsoneva said. She also stated that she had sent the ruling to the „Child Protection“ department.

The notice under Article 65 of the Ministry of Interior Act is preventive in nature. It is issued when police authorities determine that there is sufficient information and reason to believe that a future crime or breach of public order may occur. The document itself does not mean that charges have been brought and does not establish guilt.

The publicly available information about the case does not indicate that pre-trial proceedings have been opened against Vanessa. In the event of a new complaint concerning similar behavior, the authorities will have to make a separate assessment of the facts and any possible consequences.

The case follows a similar complaint against singer Selina. In September 2026, Ivelina Tsoneva alerted the Blagoevgrad District Prosecutor’s Office about the singer’s participation in an official concert in Simitli, which was also attended by children. At the time, the criticism concerned the outfit, dancing and lyrics of the songs performed.