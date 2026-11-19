High heels, sand and a fabric mat instead of a stable platform turned a runway show for the contestants of “Miss Universe 2026” into a series of dangerous slips, stumbles and loss of balance. During the “Beauty at the Beach” event at the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan, many of the participants twisted their ankles or narrowly avoided falling.

The event took place on November 13, and the participants presented swimwear on an improvised runway laid over the sand. Video footage shows some of the contestants trying to continue their walk after their high-heeled shoes caught on the uneven surface.

Among the women filmed losing their balance were the representatives of Kosovo, the Philippines, Peru and Venezuela. All of them managed to recover and complete their walk, and there are currently no reports that any of them suffered a serious injury.

The organization distances itself from the event

The footage quickly spread on social media and sparked criticism of the choice of venue and flooring. Users warned that the participants had been exposed to the risk of sprains or more serious injuries because of the combination of sand, an unstable mat and high heels.

The “Miss Universe” organization said the event had been organized and produced independently by Magali Febles and her company, which had been granted a license to use the name of the pageant. The organizers said they had not been involved in the event’s operational management and had not approved the decisions that led to the controversial runway show.

“The event did not meet the required standards of excellence and professionalism,” the organization said in a statement cited by “El Nuevo Día” and “Philstar.” “Miss Universe” expressed regret that the event had failed to meet the expectations for events associated with the brand.

Magali Febles, who was responsible for conducting the event, apologized to the contestants and said her team would review all the organizational details. She praised the participants for remaining calm and continuing the runway show despite the difficulties.

“It pains me that you had to go through this experience. My team and I will review what happened so that every detail can be made safer going forward,” Febles said.

In a separate statement cited by “Philstar,” Febles said that the carpets placed on the sand had been expected to meet stability and safety requirements, but promised that the spots where the incidents occurred would be inspected.

The incident took place days before the final of “Miss Universe 2026,” which is scheduled for November 24 in Puerto Rico.