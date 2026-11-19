Four members of the Cascio family are suing attorney Brian Freedman, claiming that he misled them into signing an agreement restricting their right to speak publicly about alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson. The lawsuit was filed on November 18 in Los Angeles.

The plaintiffs are Edward, Dominic, Marie-Nicole and Aldo Cascio. They claim that Freedman was hired by Jackson’s estate after the documentary „Leaving Neverland“ aired in 2019, but did not disclose this connection to them. According to them, the attorney presented himself as someone protecting their interests and discouraged them from seeking independent legal advice.

The lawsuit states that the document was presented as an „Acquisition and Consulting Agreement“ related to rights to the family’s personal story and consulting services. According to the Cascios, however, the contract contained broad confidentiality clauses, released the estate and its representatives from liability, and provided for financial penalties for speaking publicly.

According to the description in the lawsuit, the estate was to pay each plaintiff $690,000 annually for five years. The agreement also included a provision requiring all payments to be returned if just one family member violated the obligation to remain silent.

The Cascios claim that Freedman did not explain the restrictions and did not tell them that the amounts could turn out to be significantly lower than the payments agreed with other alleged victims. „He exploited the family’s vulnerability and trust to induce them to sign an unacceptable agreement,“ the complaint states.

According to the plaintiffs, Freedman contacted them again in 2024 and said that the estate had not paid them enough. He then described the original contract as „toilet paper“ and said he had enough information to persuade the estate to make additional payments.

The Cascio family filed a separate lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s estate in February 2026, alleging sexual abuse committed when the plaintiffs were children. In August, a court ordered that the dispute be resolved through arbitration rather than in open court because of an arbitration clause in the signed agreement.

In the new lawsuit against Freedman, the family claims that the conflict of interest became clear only after they hired independent attorneys. After that, according to the plaintiffs, the estate initiated arbitration proceedings, claiming that they had breached the contract.

The Cascios are suing Freedman for legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duties, fraud and negligent misrepresentation. They are seeking damages in an unspecified amount. Freedman and a representative of the estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The estate has previously rejected the family’s allegations and characterized its claims as an attempt to obtain a large sum of money.