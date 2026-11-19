At Matt Damon’s home, films are watched as they are in a movie theater: no phones and no talking. The rule applies to his four daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella, and the actor admits that he tries to recreate the entire big-screen moviegoing experience at home.

“I tell my kids that the rules are the same as when we go to the movies: no phones, no talking,” Damon told People.

The 56-year-old actor admits that following this rule is not easy because of the layout of his home. The living room is connected to the dining room and kitchen in one open space, which lets in a lot of light.

“Behind us are the dining room and kitchen. It’s an open floor plan and there’s a lot of light,” Damon explains. To turn the room into a more suitable place for watching a film, the family turns off all the lights and darkens the room.

Damon says that his daughters love movies. In his view, more and more young people are returning to movie theaters, which he describes as a positive trend.

“I’m trying to show them that it can be like that at home, too. If you give the film the same respect, the experience can be just as much fun,” Matt Damon says.

Movie nights at home are the latest family ritual Damon has spoken about publicly. In July, the actor revealed that his family eats dinner together every night and that this is a “non-negotiable” rule.

He admitted, however, that even a good tradition can lose its meaning if it turns into a mechanical routine. One of his daughters pointed out to him that nobody had spoken during the previous family dinner.

“You sit down to dinner and you can get lost in the routine itself, without appreciating why you created it in the first place,” Damon said.

The actor and his wife Luciana, whom he has been married to since 2005, are trying to be more present in the lives of their daughters, who are reaching or approaching adulthood.

“You can’t slow down time. The only way is to really be present and be in the moment,” Matt Damon says.