Anne Hathaway’s third child is a girl, revealed Molly Rogers, the costume designer for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” She posted a congratulatory message to the actress on her Instagram Story, announcing the sex of the newborn.

“Congratulations to proud mom @annehathaway and the newest addition to her family… a baby girl!” Rogers wrote. The message was accompanied by a photo of a stuffed bear wearing a patchwork dress and a hat.

Hathaway has yet to post an announcement about the birth or confirm the baby’s sex. Her representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the birth became public after the 44-year-old actress was photographed out for a walk in New York with a baby strapped to her chest. The child could not be seen, but a burgundy hat with a pink pompom was visible above the brown carrier.

Hathaway and 45-year-old Adam Shulman are already parents to two sons—Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019. The couple have been married since 2012.

The actress announced her third pregnancy in June with a photo showing off her baby bump. “x Baby, I’m yours x,” she wrote at the time. In August, Hathaway was asked at a public event whether she was expecting a boy or a girl. She pointed to her belly and replied: “Oh, be patient.” After the audience applauded her, the actress added that she was grateful for the support and felt uncomfortable when she refused to answer.

