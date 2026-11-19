Svetoslav Barkanichkov and his son Julian are the first confirmed finalists in the tenth season of „The Farm“. Father and son won the semifinal battle against Goran and his daughter Raya and continue competing for the €75,000 prize.

The duel was decided in the final challenge – a quiz with questions about Bulgaria and farm life. It was there that Barkanichkov and Julian managed to prevail over their opponents. „We are adaptable animals!“, Julian said after the victory.

For Goran and Raya, this was their final challenge at the farm. The two were sent off with applause, hugs and tears from the remaining participants. Raya is 19 years old, and her father described their participation as an opportunity to spend more time together at a point when she is about to set out on her own path.

„We needed this farm so much to experience the last moments in which we are so close to each other. In fact, we have never spent so much time together!“, Goran said as he said goodbye to the show.

The victory matters beyond the ranking itself. Barkanichkov and Julian earned the right to be the masters of the farm for one day and to name the first duelists in the second semifinal. Violeta and Nikolay will face Biser and Maya in it. The winner of this clash will join the finalists who have already qualified.

Father and son reached the final together

Svetoslav Barkanichkov and Julian entered the anniversary season with a personal goal – to build a closer relationship with each other. The two did not hide the fact that differences in their characters and views had put their relationship to the test during their life together on „The Farm“.

Gradually, father and son found common ground and reached the final competition before the grand finale. Following Goran and Raya’s elimination, several more pairs remain in the format, fighting for a place in the decisive battle.

The other confirmed finalist pair is Simona and her mother Iveta. The grand finale of „The Farm“ 10 is scheduled for November 23, when the winner of the anniversary season will be determined. In addition to the performances in the arena, the viewers’ vote via the free bTV Plus app will also be important.