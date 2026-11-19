The first musical meeting between Miro and Elizabet took place during the Sofia Songwriting Camp, a creative songwriting camp where the two artists found themselves in the same studio with Greece’s most successful production team, ARCADE (Eleni Foureira “Disco-Tech”, Klavdia “Asteromata”).

In just a few hours, the Bulgarian-Greek musical duo created a magnificent duet with Balkan motifs for Miro and Elizabet, titled „Your Gaze in Me“. Everything about this song is just right and in its place – Miro’s emotional vocals and Elizabet’s virtuoso voice, the beautiful lyrics written by the two artists, ARCADE’s distinctive sound supported by traditional instruments, and the memorable, captivating melody.

It already has a music video directed by Viktor Antonov - Rik, which captures love at the moment when it is worth preserving and when all you seek is the memory of it.

The premiere of „Your Gaze in Me“ is today, November 19, across all digital platforms and on Bulgarian radio and television.