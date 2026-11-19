The second geomagnetic storm for November has been registered on Earth. The event reached the weakest G1 class on the five-level scale and was recorded on Thursday morning, the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute for Space Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

“The main event was a weak geomagnetic storm — the second in November and the sixth of the autumn,” the scientists said. According to data cited by RBC, the storm lasted about three hours, after which the geomagnetic indices returned to the green, calm zone.

The cause was a stream of solar wind from a small coronal hole on the Sun. These are regions from which a stream of charged particles travels into space at a higher speed. Earth was under the influence of this stream for two days.

During this period, the speed and temperature of the solar wind near the planet increased moderately. By Thursday morning, however, the geomagnetic field readings had remained within normal limits. According to the laboratory, the storm was also the result of the accumulated effect of the prolonged influence of the solar wind.

The likelihood of the storm intensifying was assessed as low. The forecast for the next 24 hours calls for calm geomagnetic conditions, while the number and intensity of solar flares are beginning to decrease.

According to the forecast of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, geomagnetic activity on November 19 is expected to be predominantly quiet to unsettled, with no new G1-class storm forecast during the day.

This is the sixth geomagnetic storm since the beginning of autumn. Three such events were recorded in October, one in September, while the strongest reached the G3 level on the night of October 11. At the end of October, a geomagnetic storm was also associated with the appearance of auroras.