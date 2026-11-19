SkyShowtime will cease operations in Bulgaria and 21 other European markets at the end of 2027. The decision was made by owners Comcast and Skydance following a review of the strategic options for the future of the joint venture, the US publication TheWrap reported.

The service will continue operating until the end of 2027. However, no exact date has yet been announced for when the platform will stop accepting subscribers and providing content in each individual country, including Bulgaria. It is also unclear whether users will be given the option to switch to another service or how the titles in the catalogue will be distributed.

€543.7 million loss in 2024

SkyShowtime has reached nearly 10 million subscribers and operates in 22 European markets, but has failed to turn a profit. In 2024, the company reported an operating loss of €543.7 million on revenue of €275.1 million. A year earlier, the loss stood at €561.95 million, while revenue amounted to €207.8 million.

For the period from November 2021 to December 2022, the platform recorded revenue of €133.25 million and a loss of €190.09 million. Thus, the growth in revenue and the number of users did not lead to a sustainable financial result.

In a message to employees, the board of directors stated:

„Since SkyShowtime launched, the streaming market has undergone significant changes. The major global platforms have continued to expand their scale and invest heavily in content, technology and sports.“

The same message states that the competitive environment is making it increasingly difficult for regional services such as SkyShowtime to achieve the scale required for long-term success. „Despite the team’s excellent work and dedication, the shareholders have determined that ceasing operations is the most appropriate path forward,“ the board said.

What will happen to the catalogue and subscribers

The platform brings together content from Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios and Peacock. Its catalogue includes titles such as „Wicked,“ „Minions,“ „Gladiator,“ „Tulsa King,“ „Yellowstone,“ „Landman“ and „MobLand“.

There is no official decision on whether some of these films and series will be transferred to other streaming platforms available in Bulgaria. Consultations with employees are also due to take place, while the closure procedure will comply with the legislation in each of the affected countries.

Chief Executive Officer Monty Sarhan is leaving the company after four years at the helm. Chief Financial Officer Mark Neil will take over interim management during the cessation of operations.

Decision comes after changes in Hollywood

The closure of SkyShowtime follows the completion of the major merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery under Skydance’s control. Following the deal, the owners are reassessing the structure of the business and the place of the European streaming service within it.

There will be no immediate change for users in Bulgaria. SkyShowtime will continue to operate until the end of 2027, until a specific shutdown date is set and the terms for subscribers are announced.