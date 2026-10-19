Anyone who has ever had a printer at home knows the scenario. The device is bought at a good price, but after a few months the time comes for a new cartridge. Its price turns out to be an unpleasant surprise, and sometimes it is almost as much as the printer itself. That is when the search for a “cheaper option” begins, bringing with it blurred pages, mysterious errors and stained hands, as well as the loss of the warranty.

Brother decided to turn this logic on its head. With its new Tonerbenefit line of devices, the brand opted for something that sounds almost provocative in the industry: making the original cartridge so affordable that there is no point in looking for another one. The compact multifunction device Brother DCP-L1630W is the clearest example of this approach.

€25 for 1,500 pages: the calculation that makes the difference

The Brother TN119 original toner cartridge has a recommended price of €25 including VAT. It lasts for around 1,500 pages according to the ISO standard used by manufacturers to measure cartridge capacity. Divided up, that comes to around 1.7 euro cents per page.

To make it clearer what this means in real life, here is an approximate calculation for several typical situations:

In other words, a family spends less on toner than on one coffee per month. What is more, the first cartridge is included in the box and also lasts for up to 1,500 pages. This means that during the first few months after purchase, you pay nothing for printing apart from the paper.

The DR119 drum unit, which needs to be replaced much less frequently, is designed for 10,000 pages. For most households, this means years of operation without any other maintenance.

Why there is no longer any point in taking risks with “compatible cartridges”

For many years, non-original cartridges had one and only argument: price. When the original costs €25, that argument effectively disappears, while the risks remain.

Print quality. Cheap alternatives often leave grey streaks, spots or faded letters. Original toner delivers equally legible text from the first page to the last.

Cleanliness. Non-original cartridges sometimes leak toner. It can soil the printer, the paper and your hands.

Device health. Low-quality toner can damage internal printer components. Repairs can easily cost more than the amount saved.

Warranty. Damage caused by a non-original consumable will not be covered by the warranty.

With the Brother DCP-L1630W, the choice is easy: you buy the original, install it and forget about the printer for many months.

Three devices in one, taking up the space of one

The Brother DCP-L1630W prints, copies and scans. Instead of a printer, scanner and a trip to the copy shop, there is one device on your desk measuring 38.5 x 34 x 25.5 cm and weighing 7.3 kg. It fits easily on a shelf, cabinet or in the corner of a desk.

In everyday life, this means several very practical things:

Speed. The first page comes out in around 10 seconds, and the device prints up to 20 pages per minute. A ten-page contract is ready while you pour yourself a glass of water.

Clear text. Laser printing is crisp even with small fonts. Toner does not smudge from damp fingers and does not fade in sunlight, so documents still look good years later.

Copies in seconds. ID card, certificate, warranty card – place the sheet, press a button and the copy is ready.

Scanning without unnecessary steps. Documents are saved as a file or image, sent by email or converted into editable text.

Save at any time. A special mode reduces toner consumption for drafts and internal notes.

The input tray holds 150 sheets, so you do not have to keep adding paper. The two-line display clearly shows what is happening with the device. The recommended workload is up to 2,000 pages per month, which is more than enough for a home or small office.

Print straight from your phone, without cables or hassle

The most common concern with a new printer is installation. The Brother DCP-L1630W connects to your home Wi-Fi router, regardless of whether it operates at 2.4 GHz or the newer 5 GHz frequency. If you do not have a router, the Wi-Fi Direct feature allows your phone or laptop to connect directly to the printer.

Printing from a smartphone or tablet takes just a few taps:

iPhone and iPad – via the built-in AirPrint feature, with no installation required.

Android – via Mopria or Brother Print Service Plugin.

The free Brother Mobile Connect app – it shows how much toner is left, keeps a history of scanned documents and makes it easier to print photos and PDF files.

Drivers are available for Windows 11, macOS, ChromeOS and Linux. If you prefer a cable, you can use USB or connect the printer to the office network with an Ethernet cable. This allows one device to serve the entire family or the whole team.

Security has not been overlooked. The printer supports the modern WPA3 wireless network security standard, and its firmware is digitally signed. This is rare for a device in this class. In standby mode, it consumes barely around 1 W, while during operation it is relatively quiet – around 52 dB.

Who is this printer for?

The Brother DCP-L1630W does not require technical knowledge and is not intended only for the “office”. It is a sensible choice for anyone who prints regularly and does not want to worry about the costs.

Parents of schoolchildren. Homework, projects, practice tests and materials for extracurricular activities can be printed at home instead of at the last minute at a copy shop.

Students. Term papers, lectures and notes come out quickly and clearly, without worrying about the cost of each page.

Retirees and people who are not comfortable with technology. Medical documents, forms, bills and tickets can be printed with one tap from a phone, while copying a document takes seconds.

Freelancers and people working from home. Contracts, invoices, quotations and signed documents can be printed and scanned in one place.

Small offices and family businesses. Accounting documents, reports and internal notes with clearly predictable consumables costs.

Three years of peace of mind and no-surprise costs

Brother DCP-L1630W is available from the brand’s retail partners in Bulgaria with a three-year warranty after online registration. For a device you rely on every day, this provides additional peace of mind.

Ultimately, choosing a printer is not just about the price in the store. What matters is how much each subsequent page will cost you. With an original €25 cartridge that lasts for 1,500 pages, the Brother DCP-L1630W turns laser printing from a luxury into something completely ordinary. You print as much as you need, with quality you can rely on, without having to think about the next cartridge.