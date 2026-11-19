Fiona, the hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo, underwent a colonoscopy after swallowing a knitted hat that had fallen into her enclosure. Veterinarians are giving her fluids and her favorite foods as they try to help the animal expel the foreign object.

Fiona was sedated for a second time to assess her condition. An ultrasound examination showed some folding of the intestines, which, according to Mike Wenninger, director of animal health at the zoo, means that she is continuing to try to move the obstruction.

The colonoscopy was performed using an endoscope approximately 2.7 meters long. Specialists informed the zoo that surgery is not possible in fully grown hippos. Fiona therefore remains under round-the-clock observation, while the team monitors her hydration and digestive system function.

The foreign object was swallowed a little over a week ago. A visitor tossed the hat into the air, and a ceiling fan caught it and carried it through a gap above the observation windows. It thus ended up in the enclosure, zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley explained.

Staff are giving Fiona foods she prefers in the hope that this will help her expel the object naturally. “Her team even offered her the chance to smell coffee, an aroma she has always liked,” Curley said, as quoted by The Associated Press.

Fiona was born prematurely in 2017, weighing a record-low 13.2 kilograms for her species. At first, she was unable to stand on her own, and her development was documented by the zoo and followed online by fans around the world.

The hippo’s story later inspired books, her own brand of beer and a bobblehead figurine. Visitors are now unable to observe her as usual while the veterinary team continues caring for her and monitors whether she will be able to expel the hat without surgical intervention.