Nora Nedkova paid €5,000 to restore access to her Instagram account. She revealed the amount on TikTok after previously hinting at problems with her account, HotNews reports.

According to Nedkova's account, help came from a Turkish specialist whom she describes as a hacker. He managed to restore her access to the account, but it is not specified exactly how this happened. Nora also did not explain what led to the initial loss of control over the account.

The problems did not end with the account being recovered. Nora Nedkova said there had also been a new attempt by someone to gain control of it. It is not known who was behind the actions or whether they were connected to the previous loss of access.

Instagram is an important channel for Nedkova to communicate with her followers, who number almost 100,000.