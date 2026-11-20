Jon Hamm has become a father for the first time at 55. The actor and his wife, 38-year-old Anna Osceola, have welcomed a son, a source confirmed to People. Representatives for the couple have not commented.

The birth comes several months after Osceola’s pregnancy was revealed in August. At the time, she was spotted with a baby bump while vacationing in the Hamptons. On September 14, Osceola and Hamm appeared together at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, where she made her public debut with her pregnancy.

A little later, Hamm spoke about the expected child on “The Late Show with Seth Meyers.” Asked how he was handling the news, the actor replied: “At times I’m very excited and deeply terrified. So I guess I’m doing it right.”

Hamm also drew laughs in the studio with a joke that he would be an “old dad.” He added that when his child turns 70, he will be able to say: “I made it,” while Hamm himself will be 152.

From an on-screen meeting to marriage

Hamm and Osceola’s story began with “Mad Men.” She played a receptionist in the series finale, filmed in 2014 and aired in 2015. Hamm’s character, Don Draper, meets her at a seaside spiritual retreat, where he ends up during a personal crisis.

The two were first spotted together in 2017, and their relationship was publicly confirmed in 2020. Hamm and Osceola married in June 2023 in a ceremony in Big Sur, California.

The arrival of their first child marks a change in Hamm’s publicly expressed views. In 2008, while he was in a relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt, the actor told The Guardian that he was unsure whether he wanted children. Four years later, he joked to Us Weekly that he would be a “terrible father.”

Later on, Hamm spoke differently about family and marriage. In 2022, he said that Osceola had encouraged him to seek professional help for the trauma caused by his mother’s death from colon cancer when he was 10. According to him, the process had “opened up the possibility” of thinking about marriage and children.

Sources: dailymail.com, usmagazine.com