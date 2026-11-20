When she came into the world, Fiona was so small that she could barely stay on her feet. She was born on January 24, 2017, at the Cincinnati Zoo, six weeks premature, and weighed just 29 pounds – about 13.2 kilograms. For a hippopotamus, this is an exceptionally low weight, and her first days of life were marked by constant care.

Fiona could not stand long enough to nurse from her mother, Bibi. So zoo staff created a round-the-clock team that they began calling „Team Fiona“. Nurses from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital also joined the team – specialists in caring for small and vulnerable patients.

At first, this was a story followed by zoo staff and visitors. Soon, however, photos and videos of the baby hippo’s recovery began spreading around the world. The hashtag #TeamFiona became a community of people following her every step – from her first attempts to walk to the moments when she began eating and swimming.

From hospital care to global popularity

The videos turned Fiona into an internet celebrity. One showed her keepers reading letters from fans, while another showed her falling asleep under a shower. The posts, which were initially sporadic, gradually became daily because interest in the animal kept growing.

As her health improved, the team gradually began taking her out of the care area. Her first meetings with visitors took place after working hours so that she could get used to the faces, noise and cameras. „We started very slowly after the end of the workday so she could get used to the faces, people and cameras,“ Africa team keeper Jenna Wingate told CNN.

Later, Fiona’s brief and unplanned appearances in the pool became an event. People traveled to Cincinnati from Australia, Germany, Brazil and Japan just to see her. T-shirts, magnets and playing cards featuring her appeared, while a local brewery created a special „Team Fiona“ beer, whose first batch sold out within minutes.

The final chapter

Fiona died on November 19, 2026, at the age of nine, after swallowing a knitted hat that had accidentally ended up in her habitat. The zoo team provided round-the-clock care, but attempts to remove the object from her body were unsuccessful.

„We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she could no longer do so,“ zoo director Dave Jenayck said. Board chairman Thane Maynard described her as a „gift“ and said he had never known an animal loved by so many people.

Fiona is remembered as more than just an internet star. Her story showed how round-the-clock care from people at a zoo and a hospital can give an animal born with an almost impossible start a chance. From 29 pounds at birth to a symbol of Cincinnati – her life began as a medical miracle and ended as a shared memory for millions of people.

Sources: cnn.com, wtvr.com, apnews.com