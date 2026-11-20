Florence Pugh has dismissed rumors that she used Ozempic or underwent plastic surgery after changes in her appearance were discussed online for weeks. The 30-year-old actress published an eight-page statement in which she said that such comments had upset her and that people were turning her face and body into a public topic without her consent.

“I turned 30, and my New Year’s resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol and be able to do at least one pull-up at the gym,” Pugh wrote. She explained that the change in her body was related to exercise and to choosing to take more active care of her physical health.

The actress also rejected claims that she had had fillers, nose surgery or other procedures. “I have always defended bodies that simply grow the way they grow,” she said, adding that she had been shamed over her weight since the beginning of her career.

From the sheer outfit to criticism of her body

Pugh has long spoken publicly against the pressure on women to conform to a particular model of appearance and behavior. In 2022, she sparked a strong reaction when she appeared in Rome wearing a sheer pink Valentino outfit without a bra underneath.

After the ensuing comments about her breasts, the actress said that men had felt free to publicly humiliate a woman’s body. She stressed that she had known her own body for a long time and was not ashamed of it. Pugh described as troubling the question of why the size of women’s breasts provokes such a loud reaction.

At the time, she also spoke about her personal experience with insecurity. As a teenager, she had been unable to look at herself calmly, but later came to accept the particular features of her body. “I grew up in a family of strong, powerful and curvy women,” the actress wrote, describing the environment in which she learned to see strength in the body’s natural forms.

A stance against stereotypes in Hollywood

Florence Pugh made her film debut at the age of 18 in the drama “The Falling.” Since then, she has often spoken about the double standards in the industry and the way women are labeled “difficult,” “demanding” or “problematic” when they refuse to conform to the expectations of those around them.

“I wanted to challenge the way women are perceived,” she told The Times in 2024. According to the actress, her aim is to create space for a portrayal of a woman who does not fit into old ideas of acceptable behavior.

In 2025, Pugh said on the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast that young women in the film industry have a great deal to fight for and defend. She added that she was proud of the way she stood up for herself in interviews and on social media.

With her latest statement, the actress is continuing along the same lines: the change in her appearance is not an invitation to a public interrogation, but a personal matter. She insists that women should be able to change, grow older and feel good in their bodies without every change being explained by a procedure or medication.

Sources: dailymail.com, the-independent.com, thedailybeast.com