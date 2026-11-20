Joe Biden turns 84 with a biography in which personal tragedy, a long political career and several unusual twists have unfolded side by side. He was born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and was the first of four children of Joseph Biden Sr. and Catherine Finnegan Biden. When he was a child, the family moved to Delaware – the state he would later represent in Washington for decades.

He overcame a stutter

One little-known fact about Biden is that he had a severe stutter as a schoolboy. He later said that he practiced his speech by reciting poems in front of a mirror and working on his pronunciation. The difficulty never disappeared completely, but Biden managed to overcome it and turned his personal experience into a subject he would return to as a politician. The Miller Center describes the problem as severe stuttering that sometimes continued to manifest itself in adulthood.

Senator at 29 and taking the oath in a hospital room

In 1972, Biden won election to the Senate from Delaware at the age of 29. Just weeks later, his first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car accident. Their sons, Beau and Hunter, were seriously injured.

Biden considered giving up his seat, but ultimately took the oath as a senator on January 5, 1973, from the hospital room where his sons were staying. In a 2015 speech, he said: “By focusing on my sons, I found my path to salvation.”

“Amtrak Joe” and two brain surgeries

Instead of moving to Washington, Biden began commuting by train every day between his home near Wilmington and the capital so he could be closer to his children. He continued to do so for most of his 36-year Senate career. This is how the nickname “Amtrak Joe” emerged, linked to the railroad carrier he regularly traveled with.

In 1988, after ending his first presidential campaign, Biden underwent two surgeries for brain aneurysms. His recovery lasted seven months. At the time, he was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and one of the most recognizable Democrats in Washington.

President after a long political wait

Biden’s first presidential campaign, in 1987, ended after allegations of plagiarism and exaggerating personal and academic circumstances. He dropped out of the race in September of that year. Two decades later, he became Barack Obama’s running mate, and in 2020 he won the presidential election. From 2009 to 2017, he was the 47th vice president of the United States, and from January 20, 2021, to January 20, 2025, the 46th president.

Another detail from his political biography has remained outside official speeches. During the 2011 operation against Osama bin Laden, Biden held a rosary in his hand while following events in the Situation Room. The image from that moment later became one of the most recognizable photographs of Barack Obama’s presidency.

Sources: apnews.com, history.com, kesq.com