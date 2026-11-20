On November 20, 1910, Leo Tolstoy dies in a small room next to the railway station in Astapovo. He is 82 years old, and his final journey begins as an attempt to distance himself from his home, family and the life that has long contradicted his own beliefs.

The date is according to the new style. At that time, Russia still uses the old calendar, according to which Tolstoy dies on November 7, 1910. The time is 6:05 a.m. The cause of death is severe pneumonia.

The Secret Departure from Yasnaya Polyana

On the night of November 10, Tolstoy secretly leaves his estate, Yasnaya Polyana. His personal physician, Dushan Makovitsky, sets out with him. The writer has long spoken of his desire to renounce the comforts of aristocratic life and spend his final years in simplicity, far from family conflicts and public attention.

The first stop is the Optina Monastery. Tolstoy then travels to the Shamordino Convent, where his sister Maria lives. His daughter Alexandra also joins the journey. The three board the train again, but the writer soon falls ill.

During the journey, he develops a high fever and his condition rapidly deteriorates. He is forced to get off at Astapovo station. The stationmaster, Ivan Ozolin, takes him into his home, turning it into an improvised hospital room.

The Final Week in Astapovo

News of Tolstoy’s illness spreads with lightning speed. Doctors, relatives, followers and journalists arrive in Astapovo. The telegraph sends bulletins to newsrooms in Russia and abroad, while the small station becomes the focus of enormous public attention.

The writer’s condition changes from hour to hour. There are periods of high fever, delirium and unconsciousness. His daughter Alexandra remains at his bedside, while doctors monitor his breathing and pulse. In a telegram to Tolstoy’s close friend Vladimir Chertkov, she briefly describes the crisis: “Yesterday we got off at Astapovo, severe fever, forgetfulness, in the morning the temperature was normal, now there are chills again.”

Sofya Tolstaya also arrives at the station. She and the writer have been married for nearly half a century, but their relationship has been severely strained in recent years. His relatives and doctors do not allow her to see him while he is conscious, fearing that the meeting could worsen his condition. She is granted access only in his final hours, when Tolstoy can no longer speak.

The End in the Stationmaster’s Home

Tolstoy dies in Ivan Ozolin’s bed, far from Yasnaya Polyana and the solitude he had sought. His final days are watched by doctors, relatives and dozens of reporters, while the telegraph turns his death into one of the first global media events surrounding the life of a writer.

After his death, his body is taken to Yasnaya Polyana. There, Leo Tolstoy is buried without a church ceremony, in the place he had designated during his lifetime. His final journey begins as an escape from the world, but ends with the entire world gathering around a small railway station.

Sources: history.com, theguardian.com, newyorker.com