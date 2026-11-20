In Brazil, November 20 is National Zumbi and Black Consciousness Day – a date that honors the leader of Quilombo dos Palmares and makes the history of resistance to slavery part of the national memory. Since 2023, the day has also been an official national holiday.

Zumbi dos Palmares is associated with one of the most significant centers of resistance to the slave system in colonial Brazil. Quilombo dos Palmares was located in the Serra da Barriga region, in what is now the state of Alagoas, and brought together communities of escaped slaves, their descendants and other people seeking an independent life beyond the control of the colonial authorities. The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship describes Palmares and Zumbi as symbols of resistance to slavery.

Who was Zumbi dos Palmares

Zumbi was born around 1655 in Alagoas. According to Fundação Cultural Palmares, he was captured as a child, baptized under the name Francisco and raised by a priest. At around the age of 15, he returned to Palmares, where he later took on an important role in defending the settlements and rejected agreements that did not guarantee the freedom of the people in the quilombos.

Zumbi died on November 20, 1695, after years of military pressure against Palmares. Historical accounts of his life are incomplete, and some later narratives were shaped by the political and cultural use of his image. In Brazil's collective memory, however, he remains a symbol of freedom, the right to land and resistance to slavery.

How November 20 became a national date

The choice of the date is linked to Zumbi's death, but also to the desire for the history of Black people in Brazil not to be presented solely through May 13, 1888 – the day the law abolishing slavery was signed. For activists, November 20 places resistance and the role of the enslaved people themselves at the center.

The first known observance of the date took place in Porto Alegre in 1971 on the initiative of the „Palmares“ group. In 1978, the Unified Black Movement broadened its significance and turned it into a national day of political mobilization and the fight against racism. In 2011, the date was established by law as National Zumbi and Black Consciousness Day.

Under Law No. 14,759 of December 21, 2023, November 20 became a national holiday. Thus, since 2024, it has been observed as an official non-working day throughout Brazil, rather than only in individual states and municipalities.

Memory, culture and contemporary initiatives

In 2026, the program surrounding Zumbi Day includes cultural events, initiatives to preserve memory and measures to support Black artists and communities. One of the highlights is Serra da Barriga, where events dedicated to the history of Palmares and quilombo culture are being held.

The Ministry of Culture notes that cultural funding policies include quotas for Black applicants, while the „Black Culture Lives“ campaign was organized in November. „Black culture is one of Brazil's greatest assets,“ Culture Minister Margareth Menezes said. She links the holiday to the achievements made through affirmative-action policies and to the need to recognize African heritage.

That is why November 20 is not merely a day of remembrance. In Brazil, it brings together the history of slavery, the memory of resistance and today's debates over equality, cultural representation and racism.

Sources: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br