Sofia Christmas Fest will officially open on November 20 in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK). The hosts of the festive evening will be Deo and Vicky Terziyska. The festival is one of the most eagerly anticipated festive events in the capital and until December 28 will transform the space in front of NDK into a fairytale Christmas village.

The official opening will take place on November 20 at 6:30 p.m. with a special acrobatic show on ice, a Christmas concert featuring participants from The Voice of Bulgaria and the “Zornitsa” Art Center and many surprises from hosts DEO and Vicky Terziyska

At 6:45 p.m., the acrobatic show on ice will begin, and the audience will be able to watch it beside the rink or on the screen near the stage. At 7:30 p.m., Vicky and Deo will offer visitors a musical greeting. Young artists from the “Zornitsa” Arts Center and participants in “The Voice of Bulgaria” will also take part in the Christmas concert.

This winter, Sofia will be even more colorful, warm and festive! Every day from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sofia Christmas Fest will welcome Sofia residents and visitors with a variety of entertainment options, delicious food, aromatic drinks, festive music, an art and farmers’ market, and a specially selected program of attractions for young and old.

Ice rink open every day until 11:00 p.m.

The 320-square-meter ice rink will be open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sessions start at the beginning of every hour, last 45 minutes and have a capacity of up to 100 people. Visitors will have more than 600 pairs of skates available for rent. Children under 6 will only be admitted with an accompanying adult. Tickets can be purchased on-site or online through Eventim.

€1 from every ticket sold for the rink will be donated in support of the “Do It Now” campaign. One of the festival’s charitable initiatives is also “From Child to Child – Become a Secret Santa,” organized in partnership with Rotary.

Christmas walks and entertainment for the whole family

From November 20 to December 27, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the festively decorated retro “Ikarus” bus will offer Christmas tours through the streets of Sofia.

In the park in front of NDK, children and their families will be able to ride a carousel shaped like a glowing Christmas tree, take a ride in Santa Claus’s sleigh using virtual reality glasses, or join an interactive walk featuring games and riddles.

At the art and farmers’ market, Bulgarian artists, artisans and producers will offer handmade gifts, festive items and a variety of farm products. Visitors can also enjoy festive music, food and drinks.

Sofia Christmas Fest has received international recognition with a nomination on the European Best Destinations platform – one of the popular European tourism platforms specializing in presenting and promoting attractive travel destinations.

Sofia Christmas Fest 2026 at a glance