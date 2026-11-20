Ivo Andonov and Amigo face each other in the seventh episode of “Undercover 6”, which will air on November 21 at 10:00 p.m. on BNT 1. At the same time, Yavor Krastev crosses the line, and the tension between the three characters reaches a new level.

A missing shipment puts Amigo’s business under serious threat. The situation forces Viktoria and her daughter to take a decisive step, while the people around them try to maintain control over their deteriorating relationships and the illegal network.

A Deal or a New Confrontation

A meeting between Cherniya and Ivo Andonov is about to take place, and it could change the rules of the underworld. At the same time, a meeting at a forest lodge raises the question of whether a deal will be reached or another twist will follow.

Gunfire further escalates the tensions between Ivo, Amigo and Yavor. The old balance is shifting, and the characters’ loyalty is put to the test. In its preview of the episode, BNT describes the situation with the words: “Blood becomes the only currency, and every mistake now comes at a high price.”

The seventh episode will follow whether the clash between Ivo and Amigo will lead to the collapse of the drug network and what price those involved will pay. The cast includes Zahari Baharov, Julian Vergov, Pavel Ivanov, Radina Kardzhilova and Veselin Kalanovski.

“Undercover 6” is being produced as a co-production between the Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio.