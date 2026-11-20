American pop star Bruno Mars is mourning a devastating family loss. His father, Peter Hernandez, a musician and one of the most important figures in his life and career, has died at the age of 74. The 41-year-old multiple Grammy Award winner announced the sad news on November 19 in an emotional Instagram post accompanied by family photographs, including one showing him embracing his father in a hospital bed.

“Last week I hugged my father for the last time,” the singer wrote. “I have always said that he was the person who taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”

Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, thanked his father for taking care of him, his four sisters and his brother. “In my eyes, he was the best father in the world and I will miss him every day until we meet again. I love you, Dad. Kiss Mom for me up there,” the performer concluded.

His final words were dedicated to his mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died in 2013 at the age of 55 from a brain aneurysm. Her loss became one of the most difficult moments in the musician’s life, and he has repeatedly stressed how important a role his parents played in his success.

Peter Hernandez was born in Brooklyn, New York, but later settled in Hawaii, where he formed the musical group The Love Notes, which performed doo-wop and rock and roll. It was he who introduced young Bruno to the world of music and put him on stage at just two years old. The future star became known as “Little Elvis” because of his impressive imitations of Elvis Presley, and in 1992 he also appeared in the film “Honeymoon in Vegas” with Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker.

His father had an enormous influence not only on his musical preferences but also on his distinctive stage style. In interviews, Mars has said that his love of classic suits, patent leather shoes, jewelry and retro hairstyles came specifically from Peter Hernandez.

In October this year, the singer paid special tribute to his father during a concert in Los Angeles as part of The Romantic Tour. In front of the audience, he recounted how Hernandez introduced him to Motown, rhythm and blues, rock and roll and Latin American rhythms. He also remembered how his father bought him his first guitar with money earned from selling items at a flea market.

“I wouldn’t be here without him,” Bruno Mars admitted at the time, emphasizing that his father was the one who laid the foundations for his musical career.

Peter Hernandez’s death comes during an especially active period for the performer. Just days earlier, Bruno Mars received six nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for The Romantic. The singer is also continuing his world tour, which, according to the preliminary schedule, is due to conclude in South Korea in May 2027.

So far, the family has not officially announced the cause of Peter Hernandez’s death or provided details about the funeral ceremony.