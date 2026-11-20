French authorities have opened a judicial investigation into a complaint alleging gang rape and sexual assault during the filming of the movie “Thalasso.” The complaint names actor Gérard Depardieu, writer Michel Houellebecq and director Guillaume Nicloux. Mediapart reported on the case.

The complaint was filed in May 2025 by an actress who wished to remain anonymous. She claims that she was sexually assaulted on December 11, 2018, during filming in Cabourg, Normandy. At the time, Depardieu was 70, Houellebecq was 62, and Nicloux was directing the film, in which the two men played themselves.

According to the account of the incident, the scene did not call for a sexual act. The actress claims, however, that the participants were under the influence of alcohol during filming and went beyond the boundaries of the script. She subsequently sought medical assistance and told members of the crew what had happened, Le Parisien reports.

Three contracts worth €45,000 were offered

After filming, the actress was offered three contracts worth a total of €45,000 gross. According to her claims, they were presented as compensation. She was also assured that the footage would be destroyed, and the recordings were deleted at her request. She later continued participating in the film in a different role, Le Parisien reports.

Depardieu has been named as a suspect in gang rape and sexual assault. Houellebecq is being investigated for sexual assault and complicity in gang rape, while Nicloux is linked to alleged complicity and the illegal filming of intimate scenes.

“I did not witness any coercion,” Guillaume Nicloux said.

The director told Mediapart that he had not seen any coercion during filming, but later apologized. Depardieu and Houellebecq did not respond to the outlet’s questions. All three are presumed innocent.

The case comes after Depardieu’s conviction

The new investigation became public days after Depardieu dropped his appeal against an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of “The Green Shutters” in 2021. His sentence thus became final.

On November 26, the Paris Court of Appeal is also due to rule on a separate case related to allegations by actress Charlotte Arnould. The decision will determine whether Depardieu will stand trial before a specialized criminal court in that case.