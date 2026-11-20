Astronomical fees have hit the chalga scene following the country’s entry into the eurozone.

Sofi Marinova and Medi are at the top of the financial ladder, accepting bookings for a fee of 6,000 euros, according to a price list unofficially obtained by “Bulgaria Today”. An important clarification is that the amounts may vary, with discounts available for frequent appearances at the same nightclub, as well as when there is a friendship between the venue owner and the performer. On the other hand – the fees may rise sharply when it comes to holiday appearances, such as New Year’s Eve, for example.

The Roma nightingale and the performer who is part of the judging panel of “The Voice of Bulgaria” are among the most in-demand folk performers at the moment, so their high fees are not much of a surprise. Sofi is often invited not only to nightclubs, but also to parties for private occasions – weddings, christenings and proms, where the price list is different and the amount may increase by several thousand more.

According to the price list, Galin charges more than 5,000 euros. Although he has an army of female singers in his music company, he also performs on stage. Emilia’s fee is similar; she has revived her career since leaving her discoverers at “Payner”.

The legend Desislava and chalga’s young rising star are valued at around 4,000 euros for a single stage appearance. The former relies on old hits, while the latter performs modern pop-folk songs, but the audience has a strong interest in both singers.