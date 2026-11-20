Patrick Stewart was cremated through water cremation six days after his death. The English actor, known as Captain Jean-Luc Picard from “Star Trek” and Professor Charles Xavier from “X-Men”, died on October 28 at the age of 86, and the procedure was carried out on November 3.

The information is listed on Stewart’s death certificate, obtained by TMZ from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. According to the document, alkaline hydrolysis was used – a method also known as water cremation, in which water and chemicals are used instead of flames.

What the death certificate states

The document lists the cause of the actor’s death as Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Cardiac arrest, also known as cardiopulmonary arrest, is listed as a contributing factor.

Earlier, the family announced that Patrick Stewart had died at his home in Los Angeles while under the care of his wife, Sunny Ozell. In a statement published on October 29, they said: “He was enveloped in the warm embrace of his family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayers, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime devoted to all of us.”

In the same message, his loved ones added that they would forever cherish the memory of “the peace and reflection” on his face.

Reactions following his death

Sir Patrick Stewart was honored by colleagues and fellow figures from the film industry. William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” series, described him as “a friend, a colleague and a magnificent actor”.

“From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard embodied the best in us, as did the man who played him,” Shatner wrote.

Marvel Studios also expressed its grief, describing Stewart as “an extraordinary talent, a generous partner and a true gentleman”. The actor portrayed Professor Xavier in the “X-Men” franchise, while his role as Captain Picard made him one of the most recognizable figures in the “Star Trek” universe.

Sunny Ozell broke her silence two weeks after her husband’s death. She wrote that “the grief continues to come in waves”, but added: “We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me.”