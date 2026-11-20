American actress Sydney Sweeney has unveiled the new holiday collection from her own lingerie brand, Syrn, with a provocative photo shoot inspired by wintery ambiance and retro aesthetics.

28-year-old Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney shared photos from the advertising campaign for the “Seductress” line on Instagram. The line is part of the holiday offerings from her brand, Syrn. “The first snowflakes of the season of Seductress,” the actress captioned the photos.

In the photographs, the star of the series “Euphoria” poses in a white lace bra worth $89 and matching $29 briefs, paired with thigh-high stockings, high heels and red lipstick. For the photo shoot, Sydney Sweeney chose a retro hairstyle and Christmas decorations, including a blanket featuring an image of Santa Claus.

Back in October, the American actress unveiled Syrn’s holiday campaign, inspired by popular Christmas movies. In the promotional images, she recreates characters and the atmosphere from “Home Alone,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Corpse Bride” and “White Christmas.”

The holiday series includes four themed lines – “Comfy,” “Seductress,” “Playful” and “Romantic.” The first, inspired by “Home Alone,” debuted at the end of October, while “Seductress” is the second offering from the collection.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney’s fashion business is reporting significant growth. According to a source cited by Page Six, the Syrn brand has recorded its strongest quarter since its creation. Sales in the third quarter doubled compared with the second and were more than three times higher than those reported in June. The figures have not been officially confirmed by the company.

Sydney Sweeney, who gained worldwide popularity through her roles in the series “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” continues to develop both her acting career and her fashion business in parallel. The new Christmas campaign is the latest attempt by the Hollywood star to establish Syrn in the competitive women’s lingerie market.