At 14 months old, Rocky Irish already has her first major fashion campaign. Rihanna's daughter appears alongside her mother in the new Lady Dior advertisement, presented through a video and a series of photos.

In the video, Rihanna holds the girl against her chest, while a black quilted Dior bag priced at $6,400 is placed in front of them. In one of the shots, the singer is naked, while Rocky is wearing only a white diaper. The Lady Dior 2027 campaign also includes photos of the two wearing matching black leather jackets.

In another look, a pale pink bag of the same value is placed in front of them. In one of the shots, Rocky sucks her thumb while pressed against her mother, and in another, Rihanna holds her in her arms and kisses her on the forehead. The singer also shows off a large rose-shaped earring.

Rocky's first major campaign

Taking part in Lady Dior is Rocky Irish's first major fashion campaign, but not her first appearance in front of the camera. Last month, she joined her brothers RZA and Riot in Savage X Fenty's holiday campaign.

The girl has already appeared on the cover of W magazine alongside Rihanna, while for W China she posed with her father, rapper A$AP Rocky. In one of these photo shoots, Rocky is pictured wearing a Dior Haute Couture designer diaper.

Rocky's appearance comes just one week after her older brother Riot Rose made his cover debut for Arena Homme+. The three-year-old boy was photographed wearing Chanel and Louis Vuitton outfits, as well as diamond accessories.

The Lady Dior campaign was photographed by Sam Rock, while the accompanying film was directed by Melina Matsoukas. Jonathan Anderson is the creative director. By including Rocky, Dior turns the family's presence into a central part of its new visual story, in which Rihanna is portrayed as both an artist and a mother.