On October 10, name day is celebrated by people bearing very beloved names: Philip, Filiana, Filippa, Filko, Filomir, Filoslav, Filcho, Filho , Ficho, etc.
The beautiful name Philip means “lover of horses".
From ancient Greek - who loves horses (from Greek phil - love, hyppo - horse).
Name of one of the apostles, 5 Spanish and 6 French kings, as well as Philip II of Macedonia - father of Alexander the Great and founder of Plovdiv.
Who has a name day today, October 10, 2024. Congratulations!
The beautiful name Philip means "lover of horses
Oct 10, 2026 05:30 1 059
On October 10, name day is celebrated by people bearing very beloved names: Philip, Filiana, Filippa, Filko, Filomir, Filoslav, Filcho, Filho , Ficho, etc.