Today the Orthodox Church honors the holy vmchasa Zlata Maglenska. She is the patroness of Bulgarian women abroad, her name day is celebrated by everyone with gold in their name - Zlata, Zlatka, Zlatina, Zlatko, Zlatan, Zlatomir, as well as Luka.
Saint Zlata Muglenska lived during the Turkish slavery in Bulgaria. She was born in a poor family in the village of Slatino, Maglenska Diocese. She was rarely beautiful, humble, pious - with a pure heart and firm faith, writes offnews.bg.
A young Turk stalked her and kidnapped her. He asked her to renounce her faith and marry him. She did not hesitate even in the face of the requests of her relatives to renounce the Christian faith.
The Turks tortured her long and mercilessly, and then hanged her and cut her body into pieces.
Purified in the fire of suffering, St. Zlata surrendered her soul to God on October 18, 1795.
Who has a name day today, October 18, 2024. Congratulations!
We honor the holy vmchasa Zlata Maglenska
Oct 18, 2026 07:26 484
Today the Orthodox Church honors the holy vmchasa Zlata Maglenska. She is the patroness of Bulgarian women abroad, her name day is celebrated by everyone with gold in their name - Zlata, Zlatka, Zlatina, Zlatko, Zlatan, Zlatomir, as well as Luka.