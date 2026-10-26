Who has a name day today, October 26, 2024. Congratulations!

Saint Demetrius is one of the favorite saints of Bulgarians. On the holiday, which is this Thursday, October 26, the name day, all the night guests have his name: Dimitar, Dimitrina, Dragan, Dimo, Dimka, Mitko, Mitre and relatives. Most often, Saint Demetrius is depicted on a horse, killing Lee – symbol of the infidel antichrist.



St. Dimitar was born in the 3rd century in the city of Colun, and his father was the then mayor. After his death, Emperor Maximilian assigned this post to Dimitar, who was received with great love and respect. As the administrator of Colon Dimitar openly professes and glorifies the Christian faith. Displeased with his behavior, Emperor Galerius throws him into prison. Before they tried him, soldiers entered his cell and killed him with spears while he was praying. This happened in 306 years. The Christians preserved the relics of the saint. After the prosecutions against them were stopped, over the forehead and the grave of cv. Dimitar in Colon was a small temple. Many miracles were performed in it. Later, the temple was expanded and then they found the incorruptible remains of the martyr. From them came a blessed peace and that is why the Church called him St. Dimitar the Peacemaker. Because of the miraculous power of his relics, Cv. Dimitar was revered as the patron saint of the city of Colun.



Today, the relics of cv. Dimitar will be celebrated in the magnificent basilica built on the site of the small temple. On the day of his memory, pilgrims from all over the world flock to Colon. Greeks, Bulgarians, Serbs and Romanians all compete for the patronage of the holy day.



According to folklore, St. Dimitar is the twin brother of St. George. The brothers split their lives, going around the world in different ways. Georgy promised him that if he saw blood dripping from his neck, then he had died. After a while, Dimitar saw one of the trees dripping and went towards the Georgieva side of the world. Welded the llama that had eaten Georgi. Dimitar the llama came running and she gave him Georgi's soul. Then the two mounted their horses and flew to the sky. There they divided the year fraternally - summer for St. George, and winter for St. Dimitar.



Dimitrovden is filled with many prophecies for the upcoming winter and year: if the honey is full, the hive will be full of honey and the bees will be swarming. On the eve of the holiday, the shepherds threw a stick into the sheepfold. If in the morning the sheep were lying on it, it was thought that the winter would be long, hard and cold.



Characteristic is also the ritual fortune-telling after the first guest steps into the house /polaznik/, if the guest is good and wealthy, so will the year.



According to an old custom, on the name day, he comes uninvited and at night white flowers for the name man, so that the winter will be mild. The flowers are wrapped in a scarlet thread, so that the namesakes are healthy all year round. On St. Dimitrov's day, he prepares kurban or mutton stew, chicken stew — c rooster if the noun is male and c hen if it is female. Vegetables are served. Along with the matzah, he puts boiled corn, pectin, apple pie or baked apples, rachel, pumpkin.