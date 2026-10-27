Who has a name day today, October 27, 2024. Congratulations!

Mishkin day (Mishin day, Nistor, Dissolution) - according to one of the legends St. Nestor pierced the belly of the fighter Lee with a spear, and from there the mice jumped out for the first time. Another legend says that the mice were introduced to the white world by the devil himself, when he entered a church and smelled incense.

According to the tradition of this day, the oldest woman in the house covered the hearth and the floor of the winter room with mud or manure with her eyes closed. Ritually, another woman asked her, "What are you doing?", "I smear the eyes and mouths of the mice," she answered three times, as with any magic. On Mishkin Day, women were not supposed to sew, so that the mice would not eat the crops with their sharp teeth.

In some parts of Bulgaria, a ritual pie is prepared for the mice on this holiday. Even before it was baked, it was rubbed with the cat's paw. The pies were smeared with honey and eaten at home so that mice would not eat people's bread. In other places, if there were a lot of mice in the village, they held a “Mouse wedding” . In it, two women (the only ones with two identical names in the village) caught a male and a female mouse, decorated them like newlyweds and put them tied to each other in a basket.

Source: manager.bg