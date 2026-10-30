Who has a name day today, October 30, 2024. Congratulations!

On October 30, name day is celebrated by all who bear the name Zoran, Zoritsa, Zorka, Zornitsa.



On this day, the church honors St. Zinovius and his sister St. Zinovius. St. Zinovius and his sister St. Zinovius lived in the third century. They spent their lives in the Cilician city of Aeg or Egei. Their parents were pious people. Raised them in the Christian faith. They were orphaned early. Their youth was spent in alms to the poor and in a holy life. Zinovy received from God the gift of miracles. He healed the sick through prayer and the laying on of hands. Soon his education, miracles and virtues made him famous throughout the region of Cilicia. The Aegean Christians chose him as bishop.



Saint Zinovius zealously fulfilled his bishop's duties. He successfully instructed his flock by word and example. During the Diocletian persecution, the imperial dignitary Lysias came to the city of Aegeus to persuade the Christians to renounce their faith. The brothers Claudius, Asterius, Neon and their sister Theonilla suffered martyrdom for Christ. It was the turn of Zinovy and Zinovy. Lysias called the bishop.



- I won't talk to you for long – Lysias told him. – Choose one of the two – life or death! Life – if you worship our gods. Death – if you do not give up your God!



- Life without Christ is death! – replied Bishop Zanovius firmly. – And bodily death for Christ is eternal life. I want to die here and live forever with Christ God in heaven!



- Let's see if your Christ will help you! – said the dignitary, and ordered the bishop to be severely beaten. Cruel torture began. When she learned that her brother was suffering for Christ, Zinovia ran to the court. She stood in front of the torturer and shouted in a loud voice: - I am a Christian! As my brother I confess the Lord God! I confess the Savior of the world.



Looking impressively at the dignitary, Zinovia continued: - Order them to torture me too. I want to die the same death as my brother. Lysias began to exhort the young woman. He tried to convince her to renounce the faith. He represented to her all the horror and disgrace of a death sentence in front of all the people. Zinovia remained adamant.



Then the angry pagan ordered that she and her brother be put on an iron bier, under which they would light a fire. And this order was fulfilled. - Well, does your Christ help you? – Lysias mockingly asked the martyrs, ridiculing their faith.



- He is unknowingly with us – Saint Zinovius answered.



- He cools us with the dew of His grace and we do not feel the torment – added his sister Zinovia.



By order of the enraged Roman dignitary, the martyrs were taken off the bier and thrown into a cauldron of boiling tar. Here too they remained unharmed and sang a song of praise to God. They were sentenced to death. The martyrs went with joy to the place where they would be put to death. On the way they muttered prayerfully:



- We thank you, Lord, for honoring us to strive with a good feat, to finish the road, to keep the faith. Make us partakers of Your glory and count us among those who are favorable to You, because You are good forever! The holy martyr Zinovius and his blessed sister Zinavia were killed with a sword. A voice from heaven called them to eternal life and to imperishable crowns. With joy they surrendered their souls to God. This happened in the year 285.



© Lives of the Saints. Synodal Publishing House, Sofia, 1991, edited by Parthenius, Bishop of Levki and Archimandrite Dr. Athanasius (Bonchev), quoted by Actualno.com.