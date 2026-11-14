Who has a name day today, November 14, 2025. Congratulations!

On November 14, everyone who bears the name Philip, Philippa and their derivatives celebrates their name day.

St. Apostle Philip of the twelve apostles preached in Galilee, Greece, Arabia, Ethiopia. He performed miracles - he resurrected a dead man from Hierapolis. He was accompanied by his sister Mariamna and the apostle Bartholomew. He died in Hierapolis, crucified on a cross with his head down, hung high, and stones were thrown at him.

The Apostle Barnabas was crucified on the walls of a temple of a viper that they had destroyed. A terrible earthquake occurred. The people, frightened, ran down to ask for the prayers of the apostles. They took the apostle Barnabas still alive and he buried the body of the apostle Philip. Bartholomew went to Armenia, accepted death by crucifixion, and Mariamna went to Lycaonia, converted many to the faith.

A name day is celebrated by all who bear the name Philip, Philippa and their derivatives.

Bishop Hilarion of Trajanopol, Prostrane orthodox menesoslov, ed. Tavor.