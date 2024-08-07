Who has a name day today, August 7, 2025. Congratulations!

Today, the Orthodox Church honors Saint Dometius. The story of Dometius is quite exciting.



He was born in Persia as a pagan during the time of Constantine the Great. As a child, he became acquainted with the Christian faith, abandoned paganism, and was baptized. He loved the true faith so much that he left everything worldly and became a monk in a monastery near the city of Nisibis.



After living here for some time, he wished to devote himself to a silent life. Therefore, he left the monastery and went to a deserted mountain, where he settled in a cave. Through fasting, prayer, vigils, and contemplation, he achieved such holiness and perfection that he healed from all diseases. Julian the Apostate came to these lands.



He heard about Dometius and sent people to wall up the hermit in the cave alive, together with two of his disciples. Thus ended this saint of God and passed away to the Kingdom of Heaven. This happened in the year 363.



Saint Dometius lived during the reign of Constantine the Great. His homeland was Persia, where he was converted from paganism to Christianity by a man named War. Leaving his relatives and his homeland, permeated with pagan wickedness, Saint Dometius set out for the borders of the Greek state, to the city of Nisibis.



Here he went to a monastery and received holy Baptism, and then he put on a monastic habit and immaculately went through the feat of a fasting life.



However, due to the suggestions of the envious and cunning demon, the monks living in this monastery hated him, and Saint Dometius was forced to flee to the monastery of the holy martyrs Sergius and Bacchus, which was located in the city of Theodosiopol. Here he imitated the life of Archimandrite Nurvel, about whom it is said that for sixty years he did not taste anything cooked, slept extremely little, and that not lying down or sitting, but standing, leaning on his staff.



Archimandrite Nurvel ordained the Venerable Dometius as a deacon, but when the saint learned that the archimandrite wanted to make him a priest, he fled from here too. Having secluded himself in a desert mountain, Saint Dometius led a life according to God, enduring heat and frost and all kinds of adversity. Then he settled in a cave and performed many miracles in the name of Christ: he healed many who came to him from their diseases, while at the same time attracting them from idolatry to the Christian faith. And when Julian the Apostate came to this area and after learning everything about Saint Dometius, he ordered him to be stoned to death.



Those sent to commit this atrocity came and found the holy elder at the third hour of the day, who, together with two disciples, was performing the prescribed prayers. They attacked them, stoned them, and thus the venerable Dometius ended his godly life, together with his two disciples.



Today, everyone who bears the beautiful names Valery and Valeria has a reason to celebrate.



1. The name Valery is Latin and means healthy.



2. People with this name combine two opposite characters.



3. On the one hand, Valery can be mischievous and risk-loving, and on the other, dreamy and very vulnerable.



4. These men are looking for a profession that allows them to travel often.



5. People with this name are very curious and full of positive energy, which helps them create new friendships.



6. The only thing they need to learn is concentration, because distraction will hinder them, both in their profession and in their personal life. life.



Valery has several name days:



January 21 - Rev. Maximus the Confessor. St. Martyr Neophyte



June 7 - St. Martyr Theodotus, Bishop of Ancyra. St. Martyr Valeria



August 7 - Pentecost. St. Martyr Dometius. St. Martyr Potamia