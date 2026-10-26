Recipe of the day: Chicken stew with eggplants

Required products:

tomato sauce

chicken fillet - 500 g

carrot - 1 pc.

onion - 1 pc.

garlic - 1 head

green peppers - 2 pcs.

red peppers - 2 pcs.

eggplants - 2 pcs.

Method of preparation:

Cut the eggplant into large cubes and season with salt. Let it drain for 15 minutes (if you use white eggplant, you don't need to salt it). Peel the onion and chop it coarsely, cut the garlic into cloves, cut the peppers and carrots into coarse pieces, and cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Pour a little oil into a saucepan and add the onion, then the carrots, peppers, garlic, eggplants, and chicken. Stir. When the vegetables are slightly softened, add 1 can of tomato juice.

Leave it to simmer on low heat until ready. Finally, add plenty of parsley, writes BLITZ.