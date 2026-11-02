Actress Maria Kavardzhikova celebrates her birthday today

Today, the talented actress Maria Kavardzhikova, who is known and loved by viewers of the hit series "Stolen Life", in which she plays the role of the devoted Evgenia Genadieva, celebrates her 70th birthday.



She was born on November 2, 1956 in Krumovgrad. In 1978, she graduated from the "Krastyo Sarafov" VITIZ in the class of Professor Nadezhda Seykova. From 1978 to 1986, she was an actress at the "Boyan Danovski" Drama Theater in Pernik. From 1986 to 1990 she was in the "Tear and Laughter" theater.



Since 1991 she has worked at the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater. Among her most significant roles are: Esther Franz in "The Price" by Arthur Miller, Vasa in "Vasa Zheleznova 1910" by Maxim Gorky, Elmira in "Tartuffe" by Moliere, Alice More in "A Man for All Times" by Robert Bolt, Constance Tuckerman in "Autumn Garden" by Lillian Hellman, Arkadina in "The Seagull" by Chekhov, Vasilisa Karpovna in "At the Bottom" by Maxim Gorky and others.



She has played over 50 roles in the theater and as many in the cinema. The text for the one-man show "Flaubert" was written by Elin Rahnev especially for her. She has been awarded the "Askeer" theater award twice - for her performances in "Descent from Mount Morgan" and "The Former Miss of the Small Town".



She has also played dozens of roles in the cinema. A landmark film for her is "Orchestra Without a Name" (1982), followed by "Avalanche" (1982), "Dog in a Drawer", the series "Home for Our Children" (1987), "Versengetorix" (1999), "One Calorie of Tenderness" (2003), "Mrs. Dinosaur" (2003). "If Someone Loves You" (2010).



She has an award for the best leading female role from the Union of Artists in Bulgaria for the role of Vasilisa Karpovna in "At the Bottom" by Maxim Gorky; "Askeer" for the best leading female role in 1996 in "Descent from Mount Morgan" by Arthur Miller in "Theater 199"; "Askeer" for the best leading female role in 1998 in "The Former Miss of the Small Town" by Martin McDonagh.