Populists in Central Europe: in shock after Venezuela

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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been tirelessly describing the US president as a "man of peace" for years. He praises him for the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians and states that if Trump had been president in 2022, Russia would never have started its war on Ukraine. The US president is a key figure in Orbán's current pre-election "peace rhetoric".

However, after the attack on Venezuela and the capture of dictator Maduro, Orbán's communication channels have been silenced for a long time. He wrote only two meager sentences on Facebook, from which it became clear that no Hungarians were affected or injured after the military action in Venezuela, and that contact was maintained with the Hungarian embassies in the region.

Two days later, the Hungarian prime minister came out with a more detailed position: it was about "the removal of a narco-state", which was good news for the Hungarians. However, there was no statement on international law. And so that Trump would not appear in Hungary as a "man of war", Orbán spoke of the "Venezuelan crisis".

The Surprising Trump

The attack on Venezuela ordered by Trump and the kidnapping of the dictator certainly surprised the Central and Southeastern European countries, most of which are considered particularly friendly to the United States – especially those in power with populists and authoritarian Trump fans. While many of them also deviate from the legal rules or change them to their liking, the attack on Venezuela has caused a mixture of shock and silence among them, and for some even horror. As the Hungarian publicist Imre Para-Kovács wrote: "Venezuela is the first country. But some stupid European politicians can also very quickly end up in a New York prison".

Other observers point out that the threat posed by Trump's new world order to Central and Southeastern Europe stems mainly from Russia. According to Polish security expert Justyna Gotkowska, Russia would test the US and its readiness to defend its current borders.

The silence of the sovereignists

It is not clear whether Poland's right-wing populist President Karol Nawrocki realizes this. So far, he has been silent about the US attack on Venezuela. And in general, Polish right-wing populists and far-rights are not saying anything - so as not to alienate their long-time ally, the US.

Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski wrote sarcastically on the X platform: "Another day goes by when our sovereignists do not defend the sovereignty of Venezuela. Does it only apply to the EU, which does not threaten them?"

In the Czech Republic, right-wing populist Andrej Babis, who recently became prime minister again, is also reacting cautiously. "Let's hope that all this will lead to the citizens of Venezuela being able to enjoy freedom and democracy and elect a democratic government."

Billionaire Babis has been called the "Czech Trump". He is known for changing his positions depending on the political situation or the respective interest.

Fico is terrible

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reacted differently from his colleagues in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. "International law no longer applies, military force is used without a mandate from the UN and everyone who is big and strong does whatever he wants to impose his interests," Fico wrote on Facebook. "As the prime minister of a small country, I must resolutely reject such a violation of international law. I look forward to hearing how the EU will react to the attack on Venezuela, which deserves to be condemned."

A day later, Fico softened and said that he would do everything to ensure that Slovakia never gets involved in military adventures. His country had almost nothing left to do but watch the conflict between the US and Venezuela indifferently.

Unlike Navročki, Babiš and Orbán, Fico is rather distant from Trump. The Slovak prime minister is a social democrat, although in recent years he has increasingly become a nationalist right-wing populist.

He is currently trying to rebuild Slovakia along Orbán's lines. And he defines criticism of his plans as an anti-Slovak conspiracy, especially since the assassination attempt on him in May 2024.

The Serbian president's power is under threat

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also reacted to the American attack on Venezuela with horror. "The international legal order and the UN Charter no longer function. The world is subject to the law of violence, to the law of the stronger, and this is the only principle of modern politics that exists in the world today."

From the mouth of the nationalist and right-wing populist Vučić, these words sound somewhat grotesque, somewhat cynical. The Serbian president, a former minister under the dictator Milošević, has been governing the largest country in the Western Balkans for over a decade in an autocratic and often illegal manner. He has tried to curry favor with Trump in every way possible, most recently through a controversial investment project in Belgrade under the leadership of Trump's son-in-law, which, however, failed.

The Lone Rulers

In general, Donald Trump's policies show how lonely the nationalist and populist rulers of Central and Southeastern Europe are, with their extremely specific interests. This is especially true of Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, who has been trying for years to build a strong alliance of right-wing populists and right-wing extremists - with moderate success so far.

Orbán may also turn out to be Trump's biggest victim. For a long time, the Hungarian prime minister boasted that he was the closest ally of the United States in Europe and claimed that together with Trump he advocated peace in Europe and around the world, while in Brussels there were "warmongers" in power. This narrative has already expired.

The Hungarian prime minister seems to be aware of the threat posed by the parliamentary elections in April. Therefore, on January 9, he published on Facebook a letter he received from Donald Trump in December. In it, the American president thanked him for the invitation to visit Hungary, but did not indicate when or if he would come. Obviously, for Orbán, Trump's visit is of great importance before the elections.

Author: Keno Ferzek