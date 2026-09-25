Biological weapons created with the help of AI?

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Before the UN Security Council, the head of OpenAI Sam Altman tried to explain how quickly artificial intelligence (AI) is developing by going back in time. Three years ago, AI was "pretty good" at solving elementary school math problems. A year later, it could already compete with high school students. Last summer, OpenAI's AI already reached the level of a gold medal in a prestigious math competition. And today, artificial intelligence is even able to solve the so-called "millennium problems".

Is the development of AI too fast dangerous?

The risk that Sam Altman sees is this: "AI could continue to develop so quickly that no one will be able to follow it or intervene if necessary." But that's not the only problem. The OpenAI boss sees another danger - the concentration of power in the hands of a few companies or countries.

Dario Amodei, head of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, also shares these concerns. He also warns of possible abuse by terrorists who could use artificial intelligence to create biological weapons. "If handled incorrectly, artificial intelligence can become a risk for all of humanity," Amodei also warns.