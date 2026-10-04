Ninova: Gas price hike will lead to new increases

The increase in the price of natural gas will lead to a new series of increases in goods and services, warned the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova. The reason for her statement was the decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on the price of gas in October.

KEVR approved a price of 44.09 euros/MWh excluding access and transmission fees, excise duty and VAT. It is 5.99% higher than the September price of 41.60 euros/MWh. At this level, "Bulgargaz" sells natural gas to end suppliers and district heating companies. The regulator did not allow an additional increase above what was initially announced by the public supplier.

“Another outrage with prices. Another joke with the people. Another blow to the economy. They increased the price of gas by 6%. How long? What hasn't been increased yet?“, Ninova wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the higher price of gas will also affect other goods and services. “Prices are growing at a breakneck pace every day. They are raising taxes en masse. Is this progress for the people and the state? Where did the progressives' promise to control prices and improve the standard of living go? Lies and fraud,“ she said.

Ninova also asked Radev about his lack of a public position on the topic, asking why he does not take a position “on a single painful issue“.

At the end of his statement, the leader of “Unruly Bulgaria“ called for “protests and resignation“ of the government.

Sources: Focus, BNT