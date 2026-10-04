What caused the protests and riots in France

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France is facing its most serious wave of student protests in recent years. The movement began in mid-September in schools in the Paris region, but in less than two weeks it spread to different parts of the country. The initial dispute was about classroom conditions and a shortage of teachers. After blockades, arson and clashes with the police, the topic is now broader: who is responsible for the violence and can the state restore order without deepening distrust among young people.

According to data from the French Ministry of the Interior, on October 1, protest actions were reported in 1,027 schools, of which 222 were blocked. 1,949 arrests were made that same day. According to an Associated Press summary, by October 3, the number of detainees since the beginning of the week had reached about 5,000, with approximately 85 percent of them minors. The differences in the numbers are explained by the different periods for which the data was calculated.

The authorities also reported hundreds of injuries. Education Minister Edouard Jeffre cited 170 students and 65 education workers as injured since the protests began. Reuters cited the national police as saying that more than 600 police officers had also been injured. The figures include different days and categories of victims, so they do not give a single picture of the total number of injured.

It started in schools, not on the streets

The first demonstrations were related to specific problems in schools. Students and teachers spoke of unfilled teaching positions, overcrowded classes, long school days and buildings in need of repair. Some schools have been filmed leaking, with damaged ceilings, broken equipment and rats. In poorer suburbs, the discontent is also linked to a sense that the quality of education depends on the neighborhood in which a child is born.

Students are also questioning the transition from school to university. Topics include overloaded curricula, the application system and a lack of attention from the authorities. "We want to talk about the overloaded schedules, the system, the teachers and people who don't listen to us," Salama Gargouri, 18, a participant in a protest in Paris, told The Associated Press.

So what started as a social and educational discontent has become a political issue. For students, the poor state of schools is the result of years of underinvestment. For the government, the protests are now associated with the destruction of public order, and not only with legitimate demands.

Where the protest broke

The escalation occurs when the blockades leave the schoolyards and move onto the streets. In Paris, Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Toulouse, Marseille and other cities, clashes, throwing of objects, burning of containers and damage to buildings have been recorded. In Nantes, a school was damaged in a fire. The police used tear gas and mobilized specialized units.

An important feature is that the protesters do not represent a single organization. Le Monde describes the movement as a mixture of pupils, students, teachers, political activists and young people who are not associated with specific schools. Some of the participants demand changes in education, while others are mainly involved in the clashes. It is this diversity that makes it difficult to distinguish between peaceful student protesters and people who came with the intention of provoking unrest.

Paris police chief Patrice Faure said the movement had already "gone out of control" and called for a return to peaceful forms of protest. The government claims that the violence was used by radical leftist groups. According to information cited by Reuters, allegations of a role by representatives of "France Unrest" and organizations close to them were discussed at a crisis meeting of the authorities. This is a political allegation that the party rejects as an attempt to discredit student discontent.

Why the crisis is bigger than schools

The protests are developing at a time when France is simultaneously discussing budget cuts, the state of public services and the future of the political model after Emmanuel Macron. The president is not eligible to run for a third consecutive term, and the presidential elections in May 2027 are already shaping the behavior of the parties.

This turns any large-scale demonstration into an election campaign. The government is keen to show control and firmness, while left-wing parties are trying to present the protests as evidence of a failure of public services. The National Rally could also use the unrest to highlight security, discipline and migration, even when the initial demands were related to education.

There is also a risk that a violent response could deepen the crisis. Le Monde reports cases of students seriously injured in police operations, while teachers' unions claim that the authorities' response is disproportionate. The police and the government, for their part, point to attacks on staff and the scale of material damage. The dispute is now not just about schools, but also about the limits of the use of force.

What could happen next

The first scenario is to limit the protests through a combination of police measures and concrete promises for schools. This will require the government to set deadlines for hiring teachers, renovating buildings and changing the workload. Calls for order alone are unlikely to address the original causes of the unrest.

The second scenario is to broaden the movement to include teachers, students and unions. A new national day of demonstrations is planned for October 6. If the protests remain peaceful and combine school demands with issues such as the budget and inequality, the pressure on the government will increase. If there are more arsons and attacks, the authorities will have an argument for an even tougher response.

The third scenario is to redirect the crisis politically. In this case, education will remain the cause, but the main clash will be between parties arguing about order, public spending and the future after Macron. The outcome will depend on whether the authorities can separate the real student demands from the organized violence, without portraying all protesters as violators. That is where the real question for France lies: not just how to end the unrest, but how to restore trust in the institutions that made it possible.

Sources: Reuters, Le Monde