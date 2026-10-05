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The easiest and closest to the Truth is to say - "Never!" and to send to hell both the letter you are reading, and the correspondent, and the numerous fools who still believe that they will someday wait for "the other" - whatever "the other" is.

And they stubbornly continue not to understand that we have no "other" we don't deserve it - and even if something rolls right at our feet, someone will still be able to get ahead of us and grab it.

And we'll be doing it like spoiled provincial funeral directors who don't even know what they're burying, what these remains are, let alone where the thing that held them together is - and won't we finally understand that "the whole" it has always been the only thing that was important, not the pieces...

By the way, if we weren't pulling ourselves around like boats, we should have long ago come to terms with at least that truth - about the Union - that we borrowed from the Belgians and keep forgetting to give it back to them, even though it doesn't do us any good.

We don't follow it, but we could edit it, as we always edit everything, any wisdom - and as for foreign wisdom, as far as it depends on us, Schengen will soon be gone...

And, quite by the way, just listen to how much better the edited foreign thought sounds: "The whole makes strength!"

But, however it sounds, we must return to the remains.

The important question is, what will we give in exchange for the remains that we are waiting for - because we are known for never sharpening our pencils properly and our calculations still don't work out.

That's why I once suggested, at least in Wikipedia, that Bulgaria be recorded as the country that can be most easily deceived. I expected angry heroes to call me, but no one called.

Now I'm worried - with this "change" with the remains that we expect - that we won't look like those homeless people who not so long ago introduced the word of the same name into their very frugal vocabulary.

But they didn't turn it into a pitiful lament or an irresistible - because of its tragic depths - appeal, perfectly suitable for the future anthem of the European Union, which would invite passers-by in European cities to hurry up and get rid of some euro or other. Instead, "change" sounds like the battle cry of a somehow surviving Indian tribe, which will soon return it to us trampled - loaded with the wisdom of a united Europe.

Tense by the expected outcome of this plot, although foreign to us, we wonder if we will not be dragged once again into our "change" - because most of our leaders today still show, in one way or another, the peasant naivety and stubbornness - well, he sees that he is being lied to, but he knows his...

Even Simeon, who almost until the end of his strange stay in power, looked like a bored fox in a deserted henhouse, crowded with hysterical hens and a deserted rooster, still deprived of the care of today's European legislation for poultry - and even he allowed inexplicable contradictions.

He could, for example, say that we are mistaken when we separate Putin from Russia and Russia from Putin - and wondered aloud, how is it that we are with Russia, but we are against Putin? And it was surprising...

But immediately afterwards he could praise Zhelev for being the first to recognize Macedonia, without even thinking about what would follow!

In the end it turned out - according to Simeon - that we should not separate Russia from Putin, but it is normal if Macedonia is separated from mother Bulgaria.

Anyway, we ended up with our pants down in front of the Skopje people, who are ruthless in bargaining - and so we ended up with some remains with which they hope to stuff our mouths...

I mean that where foxes get confused, our villagers have no chance, no matter how much they gnaw on the next remains.

By the way, Simeon only looked the way our leftists wanted him to - like some remains: they brought him the ministers, and then, in the appropriate moment, they took them away and he seemed to be left with a finger in his mouth, that's what leftists imagined...

And at first he even scared them with his gaze.

I once told him that he had the gaze of his grandfather Ferdinand, "The Old Tsar", as they called him - and he jumped to the ceiling, as if even this innocent comparison would break the distance he stubbornly maintained from Ferdinand, so as not to be burdened with some of his sins.

The game was just about to begin - the game for the "throne" abandoned by the communists, and every detail was important.

By the way, this episode is described in my book "Conversations with Simeon II", which, in my opinion, still remains the most reliable account of "The Man from Madrid" - and the credit was entirely his, this also applies to some downright suicidal confessions - such as the fact that he had no property or other claims to Bulgaria.

But times were different - both the liars and the lied were still touchingly naive, including on the issue of the remains, and their price was also different.

Some time ago, some local "political scientists" really liked a phrase that I had quoted from Glenn Beck's book "The Sunset of Democracy": "If you're not at the table, then you're on the menu" - and they kept repeating it with concern - but will Bulgaria be at the table or on the menu, without realizing that even if we are invited to the table, the crumbs-remnants will be left for us, nothing else...

We have long since reached the point where we are not sure about anything and in anything.

A local fool keeps repeating: "It's no problem that we are without an army and planes, NATO will protect us..." - we really don't have any planes, all of them - including the Russian ones

We will send the MiG 29 and the American F-16 to the Poles to repair them, this is a real disgrace - but let's not use this word in vain, because it is unclear to the glorious Bulgarian military leaders...

Something else is more important: now every Turkish pilot can use our familiar "Bulgarian" sky for a gezme alley and to walk his boyfriend through it, except that they haven't yet thought of protecting us in this way.

But then, whoever needs to, has long been aware that we agree to protect and even live ourselves with remains.

That's exactly what happened: they took away the most valuable thing that was left after the soca - the highest quality specimens of human material, and they threw the rest at us, because they knew that we fall for remains - and even a petrified horse shit left behind by Samuil's army can make us swoon...

Let's be fair, though: in the first episode of "Vsyaka Nedelja" in 1999, Simeon said that we should do our accounts with NATO well, because participation in the alliance is an expensive pleasure - and He turned out to be right.

And judging by the fate of our poor aviation - and a fairly meaningless pleasure.

It is quite certain that such a confession is out of the question to come out of the otherwise eternally functioning mouths of most of the political tyrants here - and this is due not only to their fear of becoming a victim of some subsequent purge, but also to the impossibility of deciphering the meaning of what most of them say.

This nightmarish disability retells, but already as a grotesque, everything that is happening around - and thus hides to some extent the devastating sterility of our politicians.

And yet, it is obvious that they are no longer capable of producing any valuable ideas at all. This is not necessary: they simply need to remain in the suffocating atmosphere of the incubators in which the leaders of the new Brotherhood, which the EU is becoming, have placed them - and compose "messages" that conceal shameless lies.

Bulgaria will not be able to get away from these lies, the idiots will finish it off with the "mysteries" of their ill-formed language.

As soon as Radev's charlatans took power, their lies experienced a new flourishing. One of them, a Levantine, claimed that Kircho's people were being courted by three foreign companies, anonymous of course, with a capitalization of about one billion euros - and this turned out, as expected, to be a cheap fabrication to prepare the audience for the fatter lies.

Another of Prosto Kircho's squad insisted that they were ready to build not one, but four bridges over the Danube - one of them they would immediately provide to NATO to make its work easier.

And then they would repair them in Poland - that was the only thing that was not clear.

However, NATO is calm - they know that they are dealing with people whose lies are always fresh.

I don't want you to think of me as some pessimistic old grumbler - but I don't want you to live like this anymore, to welcome remains, to enjoy remains.

Unfortunately, we also have no taste for relying on the facts, which, in the end, arrange the incredible "drama" of History.

And that is why we are often, if not always, afraid of the truth about its darkest periods - those from which humanity has been drained to the last.

What is this madness - a hundred men to be blinded and entrusted to a one-eyed leader and this to be repeated 150 times?!

This is an incomparable in its fury antics of Evil.

A lot of hatred had to be tamed at least to some extent in this way.

Not counting historians, all the rest of us are expected to be maximally curious about such episodes.

But the truth is that we rather try to push them out of our memory, as if we are afraid of something...

Perhaps we have even suggested to ourselves that after this animalistic confrontation with

Samuel's unfortunates, we have already been warned that it is the Probobat, with which we must survive for an unknown time... - and for an unknown number of sins.

Therefore, hold on tightly to the one-eyed ones or, in extreme cases, to the remains - although we have long lost the idea of what is perishable or incorruptible in them.

And sometimes we even force ourselves to see something eternal and immortal where it does not exist.

But even this does not make us more cautious about our future fate...